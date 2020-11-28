United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $157.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $168.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 440.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

