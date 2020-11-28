UCB’s (UCBJY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

