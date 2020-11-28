UBS Group Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.38 ($132.22).

SU stock opened at €117.45 ($138.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.45. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

