UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.