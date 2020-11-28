UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VACNY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VAT Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

