UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

PROSY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Prosus has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

