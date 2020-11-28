UBS Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $700.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $645.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $772.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $563.63.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $591.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,296 shares of company stock valued at $77,583,154. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.