UBS Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $700.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $645.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $772.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $563.63.
NYSE TDG opened at $591.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.
In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,296 shares of company stock valued at $77,583,154. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
