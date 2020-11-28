UBS Group Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $64.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $427,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,577 shares of company stock worth $22,293,390. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

