U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE USPH opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $266,534.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.