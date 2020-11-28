Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,043,998 shares in the company, valued at $25,002,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,595 shares of company stock valued at $408,745. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

