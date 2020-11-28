Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $426.11 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $429.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average is $361.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $16,445,180. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.