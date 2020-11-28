Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 276,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 28.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

