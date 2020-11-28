Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $307.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.70.

NYSE TWLO opened at $319.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total transaction of $4,890,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,062 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

