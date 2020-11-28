Truist Boosts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $48.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective raised by Truist from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

