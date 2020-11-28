Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of TREX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.39.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.