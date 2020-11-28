Transcodium Price Hits $0.0044 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Transcodium token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $286,330.16 and $11,424.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023501 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00363959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.59 or 0.02991634 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,510,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

