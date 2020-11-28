Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.