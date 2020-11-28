Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.18.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

