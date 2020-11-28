TheStreet Upgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

MATW opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 348,807 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Matthews International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 876,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Matthews International by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

