The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Western Union and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 8 4 0 1.89 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Western Union currently has a consensus target price of $22.41, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.02%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than The Western Union.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Western Union and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.75 $1.06 billion $1.73 13.02 Heritage Global $26.17 million 2.15 $3.90 million $0.15 10.67

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84%

Summary

Heritage Global beats The Western Union on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers cash-based and electronic-based bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

