The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Holdings Raised by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in The Western Union by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

