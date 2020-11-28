The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 61.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.68.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

