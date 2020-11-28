The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.16. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.26.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $873.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $879.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.06, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.