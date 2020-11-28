The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.16. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.26.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,602,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $25,727,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $873.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $879.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.06, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

