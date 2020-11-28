The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$70.50 at Canaccord Genuity

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$64.00 to C$70.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and set a C$66.47 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.87.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock opened at C$70.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$49.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

