The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Decreased by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,033 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Southern were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 523,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,194,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of The Southern by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 127,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.