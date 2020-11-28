The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $735.81 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $647.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

