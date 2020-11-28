The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,993,000 after acquiring an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 959,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

