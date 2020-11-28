The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial has been putting in efforts to boost its portfolio through acquisitions. Divestitures also poise it well for long-term growth. Its Navigators buyout helped it expand product offerings and strengthen its commercial business lines. It is also expected to widen its underwriting strength in products capital appreciations, repayment of government funds and measures to de-risk its balance sheet has increased its financial strength. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time.It is exposed to catastrophic loss, which impacted underwriting results. Softness in Personal Lines segment and escalating expenses are other concerns. Its third-quarter earnings of $1.46 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 65.9%. The bottom line fell 2.7% year over year. Its results reflect lower costs.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after buying an additional 161,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after buying an additional 559,260 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after buying an additional 230,432 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

