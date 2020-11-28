The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CICOF. CICC Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.