The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) a €5.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.28 ($7.38).

AT1 opened at €6.00 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.90. Aroundtown SA has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

