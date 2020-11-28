The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Gap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.95.

NYSE GPS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Gap by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 526,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

