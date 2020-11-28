The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526,089 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.