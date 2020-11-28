The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.63 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

