The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.50 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.