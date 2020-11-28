Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.31% of Textainer Group worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

