Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Natixis increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 195.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $158.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

