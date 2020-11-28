Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.12.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,791,000 after buying an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 8,093,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,090,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,896,000 after buying an additional 473,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

