Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Tender

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$28.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.25.

TGZ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.11.

Shares of TGZ stock opened at C$13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.41. Teranga Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

