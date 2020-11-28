Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 403.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,850 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Tenet Healthcare worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 832,130 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,539,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 694.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -252.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.