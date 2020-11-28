Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $24.90 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $24.90 or 0.00143354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $28.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00166964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00953615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00215702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482571 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00173393 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,655,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,575,001 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.