TD Securities Boosts Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to $8.50

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.