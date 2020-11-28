Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE TRGP opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

