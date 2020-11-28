T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

TROW opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.26. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

