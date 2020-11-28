Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.13. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

