Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sysmex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.13. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

