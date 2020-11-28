Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,183,000 after buying an additional 726,368 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 190,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,672,000 after buying an additional 256,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

SYF opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

