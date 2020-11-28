Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSREY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

