SVB Leerink Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $123.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.
MDT stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14.
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
