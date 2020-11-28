SVB Leerink Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $123.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.