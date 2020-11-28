Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

NOVA opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $461,010.00. Insiders have sold 5,563,663 shares of company stock worth $156,109,117 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,155,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

