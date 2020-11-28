Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 152.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

