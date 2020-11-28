Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$14.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

